SPN 1-0 ENG: Match Review And Player Ratings

England were defeated at the final hurdle as Spain won 1-0 and lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy for the first time.

After a sluggish first half, the Lionesses were unable to duplicate their Euros glory from last summer, as they were masters of their own downfall.

Spain dominated not only possession but also general play, with England making costly mistakes, and it was a Lucy Bronze slip in midfield that allowed Carmona to smash home a spectacular strike in the 29th minute.

Sarina Wiegman, who was in charge of her fourth consecutive major event final, made a risky move at halftime, putting on Lauren James and Chloe Kelly in place of Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly, reverting to a 4-3-3 formation.

The Lionesses were considerably improved, but Mary Earps’ heroics kept England in the game, as has been the case throughout the World Cup. She superbly saved a penalty awarded to Jennifer Hermoso following a six-minute VAR review for a Keira Walsh handball.

Both teams pushed for another goal, but Spain took advantage of their huge moment, while England went too far.

England and Wiegman’s hunt for a World Cup trophy continues, while Spain has triumphed despite all of their pre-tournament troubles.

Player Ratings:

Spain: C Coll (8), O Batlle (6), Paredes Hernandez (5), L Codina (6), O Carmona (8), A Bonmati (6), T Abelleira (6), J Hermoso Fuentes (6), A Redondo (6), S Paralluelo (7), M Caldentey Oliver (7).

Substitutions: A Putellas (6), O Hernandez (7), Andres Sanz (5).

England: M Earps (7), J Carter (6), M Bright (6), A Greenwood (5), L Bronze (6), G Stanway (5), K Walsh (6), R Daly (6), E Toone (5), A Russo (5), L Hemp (7).

Substitutions: C Kelly (6), B England (6), L James (6).

GCGentleOfficial (

)