Speaker Tajudeen assures Emir of Zazzau of additional military camps in Zaria to fight bandits

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Emir of Zazau Ahmed Bamalli

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has assured the Emir of Zazzau of establishing additional military formation to tame bandit attacks in Zaria.

He gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the emir, Ahmed Bamalli, at his palace in Zaria on Friday.

The speaker said the purpose of the visit was to commiserate with the emirate over the mosque collapse and cases of bandit attacks in Zaria and its environs.

“As the leadership of the national assembly, we have engaged the relevant security agencies on better modalities of addressing the challenge.

“I want to seize this opportunity to inform the emir that the engagement has yielded results as the Nigerian army pledges to establish additional camps at some of the identified routes of the bandits,” he said.

On the other leg of the visit, the speaker said he would work closely with the emirate council on the quick and timely renovation of the collapsed mosque.

Responding, the emir applauded the speaker’s visit and urged him to expand the gesture to cover other volatile areas of the emirate.

The emir specifically urged for the siting of military camps around Kurege, Kugu and other western axis of the ancient city of Zaria.

Highlights of the visit were donations for the renovation of the mosque from some of the principal officers and members of the national assembly who accompanied the speaker.

(NAN) 

