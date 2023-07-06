Speaker Abbas steps down recommendation seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, stepped down an amended motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Premium Times report that, This followed a recommendation by Ginger Onwusibe (LP-Abia) following a motion by Eze Nwachukwu Eze (PDP-Ebonyi) in Abuja during plenary.

Mr Eze had moved a motion titled “Need to Forestall Further Killings in Ebonyi Local Government Area, and the Rising Insecurity in Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State.

However, Mr. Onwusibe, who represents Isiala Ngwa North in Abia State, requested that the House change the motion in order to guarantee Mr. Kanu’s release and put an end to the terrible killings that have been occurring in the southeast region of the nation.

Recall that despite a court order to free the IPOB leader, Mr. Kanu was still being held by the State Security Service (SSS).

Premium Times report that, President Bola Tinubu’s administration should confer with political, traditional, and religious leaders in Ebonyi State and the South-east, Mr. Eze demanded in his motion.

He claims that the purpose of doing this is to address the South-east’s security issues permanently.

In order to prevent other attacks, he also urged the acting inspector general of police to send armoured personnel carriers to key locations around Ebonyi State.

He further pleaded with the Nigeria Police Force and other pertinent security agencies to ensure efficient law enforcement throughout the country, including in the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, other South-east states, and the entire nation.

The vigilante organisation should be trained in intelligence collection and efficient community policing, he further advised the Nigeria Police Force.

He requested that the House direct the Committee on Police Affairs (when it is established) to include funding in the budget for the Nigeria Police force to purchase additional combat helicopters.

According to him, this will guarantee appropriate surveillance of Nigeria in general and the South-east states in particular.

