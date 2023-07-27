Speaker, Abbas Reveals What Tinubu Told Him When He Discussed About Doctors’ Strike With Him Today

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas has revealed what the President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu told him when he led the House leadership to brief the President on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors, which has declared a nationwide strike action.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

The meeting with the President is also coming after the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC threatened to embark on an indefinite strike starting from next week Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2023.

According to The Punch paper, Abbas, after the meeting, told State House correspondents that “Tinubu said he was new in office and needed time to evaluate the issues raised by the workers”

He added; “What he said is that he’s just coming on board. We should ask them and beg them to please give him a little more time. The things that they mentioned, he is completely unaware of them; he has yet to be briefed about all those issues. But from what he heard from me, he also advised that we should channel those issues to the Chief of Staff to look at one after the other.”

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “Sequel to the meeting we had with them (NARD), there were a series of conditions that they gave, that we felt we need to share with the President”

Source – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)