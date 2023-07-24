NEWS

Speak Positively, Don’t Say What You Are Going Through, Say Where You Are Going To—J Suleman

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries International, in the video of a message shared on his official Facebook page, being a sermon delivered at the Sunday worship service held at the international headquarters of the ministry has exhorted believers on the importance of staying positive and only saying positive things to themselves.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 02:43:20 to 02:44:05 of the video in his words that, as a believer, you must speak positively, don’t say what you are going through but only say where you are going. As exhorted by the cleric, speak positively, it does not matter what you are going through now. As rightly instructed in the scriptures, you shall always say there is a lifting up when there is a casting down. Let the weak say I am strong, let the poor say I am rich. As encouraged by the cleric, it does not matter what you are going through now; there might not be any money in your pocket, say I am blessed and highly favoured.

As encouraged by the cleric, in his words, when things are going bad just tell yourself, goodness and mercy are following me, the path of the just is like a shining light that shines more and more onto a perfect day. Always say to yourself that, I am the head and not the tail. At all times, acquaint yourself with the almighty and be at peace with Him always, it is then good things would come to you always.

Temperance (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 44 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favourites

14 mins ago

MUN VS WRX: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

24 mins ago

Exquisite And Beautiful Ankara Styles Ladies Can Wear To Brighten Their Look.

33 mins ago

“There Are Two Reasons Why We Now Believe Peter Obi Will Win At The Tribunal” – Prof Nwaokobia

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button