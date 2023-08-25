Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales set to step down over World Cup kiss

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is set to step down on Friday after heavy criticism of his behaviour at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday, according to reports in Spain.

Rubiales' expected resignation will come one day after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old, who grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain's victory over England, then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

“The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the FIFA Women’s World CupTM final on August 20, 2023,” FIFA said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

The occurrences may be considered violations of Article 13 Paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, according to FIFA’s statement.

“Once it has made a final determination on the subject, the FIFA disciplinary committee will only give additional information on these disciplinary proceedings.

FIFA reaffirms its steadfast commitment to upholding the dignity of every person and vehemently rejects any actions that violate this principle.

The FIFA statement makes reference to portions of the disciplinary code that address “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

The code includes examples of conduct that could result in disciplinary action, such as “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs, or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the game of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, criticized Rubiales’ apology for the Hermoso kiss as “insufficient” after it was delivered by video on Monday.

In response, the Spanish FA announced it had begun internal investigations and requested an emergency general assembly for Friday.

As a vice-president of UEFA and a member of its governing executive committee, Rubiales may request permission from UEFA to name a successor if the Spanish federation were to fire him, according to the PA news agency.

Rubiales’ ExCo position would be vacant until the following UEFA Congress, when a replacement would be chosen, if FIFA suspended him.

The FIFA proceedings may potentially hurt Spain’s effort, which Rubiales is assisting with, to co-host the 2030 World Cup finals for men.

Spain, Portugal, Ukraine, and Morocco are also vying to host the centenary finals, and the decision will be made during an extraordinary FIFA Congress in the fourth quarter of 2019.

