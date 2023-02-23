Spain Commits To Ukraine: Russia will not win this war- Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has made a second trip to Ukraine, this time visiting the cities of Bucha and Irpin which have suffered greatly at the hands of Russia’s occupation.

Sánchez’s visit was documented in a video posted to his Twitter, which had the caption: “Bucha and Irpin show the wounds and scars of Putin’s barbarism. Russia will not win this war. The whole of Spain stands with Ukraine.”

Sánchez is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Thursday.

In April of last year, Sánchez was part of a joint delegation with the Prime Minister of Denmark that visited Borodianka. Just recently, Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed they will be sending six Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and revealed that Spanish forces will be providing training to 55 Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks.

The Spanish Prime Minister’s visit was a powerful show of solidarity for Ukraine, which has been fighting for years against Russia’s occupation. The presence of Spanish tanks and training personnel on Ukrainian soil is an important show of support and an indication of Spain’s commitment to Ukraine’s security and stability.

The Spanish government’s unwavering support for Ukraine sends a strong message to Russia and the world: no matter the cost, Spain will stand with Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

