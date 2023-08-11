Spain becomes the 1st team to qualify for the semi final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain Women’s national team have become the first Women’s national team to qualify for the semi final of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Netherlands Women’s national team on Friday morning.

Spain Women’s national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Friday morning, as they secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Spain Women’s national team.

Both teams tried so hard to score in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Barcelona Women’s football club star Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock for Spain Women’s national team in the 81st minute through a penalty shootout, and Stephanie van der Gragt equalized for Netherlands Women’s national team in the 90th minute, before substitute Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal for Spain Women’s national team in the 111th minute to end the match 2-1.

Spain Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and they were able to play vital roles in their team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Netherlands Women’s national team means Spain Women’s national team have become the first team to qualify for the semi final of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

