SP Hundeyin Reacts After Bank Robbers Tried To Break Security Doors To Gain Entry Into A Bank.

The Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has reacted after some bank robbers tried to break security doors to gain access into a bank located at Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba, in Lagos State.

While reacting, the Lagos Police spokesperson noted that they got the distress call at about 4:20 am and the men of the Nigerian Police responded swiftly. He went on and made it known that keeping Lagos State safe and secure is a task they are not relenting at.

Mr Hundeyin made this disclosure in a post he made on his official X handle on Sunday afternoon, while reacting to a post that was made by an X user who goes by the name “Deji Lambo.” The X user went on and shared some pictures some pictures gotten from the scene of the incident.

SP Hundeyin wrote’ “We got the distress call at 4:20am and responded swiftly. Keeping Lagos State safe and secure is a task we are not relenting at.”

Earlier today, an X user made a post, disclosing that there was a attempted robbery on Lagos bank, opposite Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba Lagos State. He went on and disclosed that the robbers were trying to break the security doors in order to gain access into the bank when men of the Lagos State police command stormed the scene and restored order.

The Lagos State Police Command and the the men of the Nigerian Police are doing everything within their power to keep Nigeria safe, therefore Nigerians must ensure that they give them the required support.

