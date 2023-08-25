Sowunmi: While a whole zone like the South East gets five ministers, we in Ogun only get three

Segun Sowunmi, a former gubernatorial aspirant from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has voiced his concern regarding the distribution of ministerial positions in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. During an interview with Arise TV news, Sowunmi alleged that Ogun State has secured three ministerial appointments, while the entire South East region has only received five ministerial appointments. Sowunmi emphasized that adhering to the principle of federal character would have limited the cabinet to a maximum of 37 members.

According to Sowunmi, the principle of federal character stipulates that each state should have a representation of at least one minister in the cabinet. Under this guideline, a total of 37 ministers would be expected. However, he pointed out that the President’s decision to appoint 48 ministers raises questions about the adherence to this principle. Moreover, Sowunmi highlighted that the imbalance becomes even more apparent when comparing the number of ministerial appointments different regions have received.

Sowunmi illustrated this with a striking example from his home state of Ogun. He pointed out that while Ogun State, where he resides, has secured three ministerial roles, the entire South East region has only been granted five positions. This discrepancy challenges the notion of equitable distribution, as it suggests that if the federal character principle were not in place, the South East might not have received any ministerial representation at all.

Sowunmi’s remarks shed light on his concerns about the fairness and adherence to the federal character principle in the distribution of ministerial appointments within President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Please watch the video below and fast forward 09:00



TomTundex (

)