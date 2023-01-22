Sowore’s Response After Being Told To Step Down & Support Peter Obi As Nigeria’s Next President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a Facebook live session in the mid hours of today, a fan told the presidential flag bearer of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, to step down and support Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, as Nigeria’s next president.

In response to this, Omoyele Sowore said, “Peter Obi is not my ideal kind of candidate. I will not support any candidate except someone who truly want to make Nigeria work for all. I will not support a candidate that is working for other candidates.” He added, “if you are here to advise me, have it at the back of your mind that I have addressed such admonition in the past countlessly.”

Speaking further, Omoyele Sowore said, “I am not angry over the advice and how I see it is contrary to what many people will say. I don’t intend to come public and lie about my plans for Nigeria. If you see a good candidate, you should know yourself.”

Lastly, Omoyele Sowore said, “some of who said that youths need to come together and provide a candidate, make research in order to know if those who came together were able to sustain it.”

Watch the full live video HERE (13th minute).

Musingreports (

)