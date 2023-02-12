Sowore Throws Jibe At Other Presidential Candidates After A Single Man Campaigned For Him In Ibadan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore has thrown a jibe at his competitors after one of his supporters took to the street of Ibadan to campaign for me

The presidential election comes up in less than two weeks and supporters have been putting in work to showcase their preferred candidates. It is no gainsaying that the past few months in the country have witnessed a series of campaigns. Political candidates and parties have been putting in and are still putting in rigorous effort until the day of the election

Mega rallies with mammoth Crowds have been staged in several places across the nation from different political parties and candidates

Supporters have voluntarily organized campaigns in absentia for their candidates. However, the AAC candidate has reacted after a photo of his staunch supporter campaigning for him on the streets of Ibadan surfaced online

In the viral photo, only the supporter could be seen holding just one poster which has the photograph of Sowore

Reacting to the photo, Sowore appreciated the effort of the supporter while Questioning other political parties and candidates who have staged rallies that had mammoth crowds in attendance

Check out the picture of the supporter below

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he said he wondered why his opponents are lamenting after a single person campaigned for him in Ibadan whereas many people attended their campaigns

” Power of one man! One man had a rally in Ibadan, another had a “million man ” rally in Lagos “

Kindly read his full post below

Bodeblogs (

)