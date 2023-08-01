Sowore Tackles Tinubu, Says Speech Meant To Cajole, Deceive Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s speech on Monday evening was a vacuous rendition of worn platitudes serially employed by dishonest politicians to cajole and deceive the Nigerian people.

Daily independent report that, Speaking through his presidential campaign spokesperson, Barrister Onyinye Ghandi-Chukwuyere, Sowore said that Tinubu’s speech “lacked specific workable solutions to the economic and social crises which his anti-people policies had caused.”

According to Sowore, Tinubu remained conspicuously mute over the ongoing luxury of his administration and the corrupt political elite, whose opulence had been the main cause of the country’s widespread misery.

Curiously, he claims to have saved a trillion naira from subsidy elimination, money that would now allegedly go to education and other public services, while he promotes student loans as his great initiative to expand access to high-quality education for Nigerians, according to the AAC presidential candidate.It doesn’t take much digging to discover that the speech was a well crafted propaganda piece intended to deceive the Nigerian populace and quell the mounting rage on the streets.

The same lies that the APC fed Nigerians for eight years are being repeated, only this time they are coming from the lips of another shady politician.

Lukundu (

)