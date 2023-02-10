Sowore Tackles Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku for Paying Homage to Late Musa Yar’adua Mother

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about 15 days left until the long-awaited presidential elections, Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, founder of an online news agency called Sahara Reporters, and the 2023 presidential candidate under the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), recently berated some of his presidential counterparts for paying homage to the mother of former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

In a post published on his official Twitter timeline, the AAC presidential candidate shared pictures that captured moments when the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party (LP) sat close to Hajiya Aya Dada (late Musa Yar’adua’s mother) as he claimed that they were hustlers, opportunists, and pretenders.

The caption above the pictures Sowore shared on his timeline reads, “Of hustlers, opportunists, and pretenders visiting Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s mother, she’s their election-year museum exhibit!”

The question that remains is: Does this same tweet by Sowore apply to other politicians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who in the past visited Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s mother?

