Sowore reveals what Tinubu said when Buhari said he would ensure free and fair election yesterday

Yesterday, it was reported that ahead of the Saturday presidential election, the presidential candidates of various political parties, who are vying for Nigeria’s topmost job, gathered at the International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja to sign the Peace Accord that was organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led Peace Committee.

However, while Yele Sowore, who also attendee the event was talking to a Sahara Reporters’ correspondent about what he heard from Tinubu while at the venue, he alleged that Tinubu might be against the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN which is also backed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore said that when President Muhammadu Buhari was delivering his speech, the president said he would ensure a free and fair election in this forthcoming general elections, but, after he said this, Bola Tinubu asked if he intends to do that with the Naira redesign policy.

Sowore said, “When Buhari said he will ensure free and fair elections, Tinubu said, ‘with naira redesign?’”

