Sowore reacts to Tinubu’s comments alleging plan to use fuel scarcity to sabotage his chances

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the speech of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu where he claimed the lingering fuel scarcity and the introduction of new naira notes were plans to sabotage his chances at the 2023 elections.

Tinubu made the comments at the presidential campaign rally of the APC in Ogun State yesterday.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comments on Arise TV, Omoyele Sowore said,

“He has sent a powerful message to the Nigerian people not vote for him and his party. He is from APC, they are the cause of fuel scarcity. He is just begging Nigerians not to vote for them. But people don’t listen. You know he speaks in tongues sometimes and this is what he has done again.

The second aspect of it is revealing the fractures of the relationship within the top hierarchy of the ruling party. The word on the street is that Buhari is just pretending to support him for the presidency that he is actually working for another candidate. That’s the word on the street.”

“We are the ones on the street because we are running side by side against them. But the biggest message from it is this guy is begging not to be voted into office. And I hope Nigerians understand the nuances and the power of that message that look, we brought you this misery, if you want to continue in this misery, vote for us.”

