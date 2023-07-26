Sowore Reacts To The Rearrest Of Ex-CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele By DSS Operatives

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the rearrest of the former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele at the Lagos High Court On Tuesday.

It was reported that the Lagos State Federal High Court issued an order yesterday on the case filed against the former CBN Governor for illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who presided over the case, granted bail to Godwin Emefiele, and ordered that he should be remanded in a correctional facility until he perfects his N20 million bail condition.

DSS agents besieged the court’s hallways and the whole building, ostensibly unhappy with the court’s ruling. They also positioned their car on standby to rearrest Emefiele and take him into custody.

The defendant wouldn’t leave the courtroom as a result, despite his attorneys’ desperate efforts to call for officials from the Nigerian Correctional Service to take him.

Emefiele’s attorneys finally departed after waiting for hours. After then, a senior official and additional armed NCoS officers showed up and tried to secure Emefiele.

Despite the court’s ruling, DSS personnel violently handled a commander of the Correctional Service, tore his buttons, and pushed him out of the chambers while claiming to have instructions to transport Emefiele.

However, the situation became less tense when the correctional officers got in their cars and sped off, leaving Emefiele in the hands of the masked DSS squad.

Omoyele Sowore responded to the incident on his official Twitter account, saying that when the DSS abducted him in front of an Abuja Federal High Court in 2019, Godwin Emefiele sent someone to tell him that he had not seen anything yet.

He stated that the person revealed to him that his situation was being managed and supported by Emefiele, Isa Funtua, and former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

His full tweet read:

“The lawless DSS again! What a show of shame? When the DSS abducted me in court in front an Abuja Federal High Court Judge in 2019. Then @cenbank Gov. @GodwinIEmefiele sent a fellow to me that I haven’t seen anything yet.

“The fellow opened up to me that my plight was being managed and funded between Emefiele, Isa Funtua and @MBuhari’s Chief of staff, Abba Kyari. Today, the DSS is disgracing itself publicly as a lawless organization.”

In a separate tweet, Sowore shared a video where DSS operatives violently treated an official of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

Source: The Guardian

