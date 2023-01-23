This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sowore Reacts To A Caricature Image Of Him Standing With Other Presidential Candidates

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Stephen Sowore has reacted to a caricature photo of him standing with other presidential candidates

In the viral photo, some presidential candidates which include the labor party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi, the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the New Nigeria Peoples Party , NNPP, presidential aspirant Senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the African Action Congress, AAC , Presidential aspirant Omoyele Stephen Sowore were all standing together

Moreso, in the photo, a voter was made to stand before them while trying to make a choice

Kindly check out the caricature image below

Reacting to the photo, the African Action Congress presidential candidate said he is different from every candidate in the image

According to him ‘ The difference is clear, the color and character are distinct” he sad

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

