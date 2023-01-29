Sowore reacts as Peter Obi appreciates SS2 student for donating her money to his campaign team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the battle for presidency keeps heating up. The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has condemned Peter Obi in a post he made on his official Twitter handle. This came after the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi appreciated a Senior Secondary School student who donated to his campaign on his Twitter handle.

The former governor of Anambra state wrote: “My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a Secondary School (SS2) for her small but most invaluable donation. She has invested in her future and that of generations to come.”

Reacting to this, Sowore posted a picture of news shared by Pmnewsnigeria where a 9 old girl donated her pocket money to Buhari during the APC campaign in 2015. According to Sowore, Peter Obi is trying to use the same method used by APC to scam innocent Nigerians.

What can you say about the claims of Sowore?

