Sowore Reacts As CBN Extends Old Naira Use Until Feb. 10, Says Bandit And Criminals Are In Power.

It was announced a few weeks ago by the governor of the central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele that there is no plan to extend the deadline set to end the use of the old naira note but things have changed in the past few minutes. It was reported that the deadline for this old naira note has changed from January 31st, 2023 to February 10th and this was after notable figures in the country’s demand for it.

One of the candidates for the upcoming presidential election, Omoyele Sowore took to his social media page on Twitter to react to this news and it’s obvious that he has one or two things to say about it.

He writes that he thought it was impossible to extend the deadline as CBN Governor said a few weeks ago and he added that criminals and bandits are in power and they only use this to dare the people, very soon the table will turn.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that this is not what a lot of people are expecting about the old naira note deadline?

