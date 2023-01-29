Sowore Reacts As CBN Extends Old Naira Use Until Feb. 10, Says Bandit And Criminals Are In Power

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The central bank of Nigeria’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated a few weeks ago that there are no plans to postpone the deadline for the end of the use of the old naira note. However, as of right now, that statement has changed.

According to reports, due to requests from prominent personalities in the nation, the expiration date for this old naira note was moved from January 31st, 2023, to February 10th.

Omoyele Sowore, one of the candidates for the future presidency, responded to this news on Twitter and it is clear that he has a few things to say about it.

As the CBN Governor had stated a few weeks prior, he writes that he believed it was difficult to extend the deadline. He also points out that crooks and bandits are in charge and merely use this as a means of intimidating the populace; very soon, though, things will change.

