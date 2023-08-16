Sowore Reacts After Seeing FG’s New Charge Against Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The African Action Congress, AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has reacted after seeing the new charge of the federal government against former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The former CBN governor has been in the custody of the DSS after he was suspended by the president

Recall that after he was suspended, the federal government charged him for being in possession of firearms after which the court granted him bail but he wasn’t released

According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER, Godwin Emefiele has now been charged for N6.9B procurement fraud and the court is set to arraign him on Thursday

After seeing the report, the African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant said that the FG is still not charging Godwin Emefiele for the real crime that he committed under the previous administration of president Muhammadu Buhari

