Sowore Reacts After Popular ‘Iseese’ Activist Was Remanded In Prison For Defaming Emir Of Ilorin

The African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore has reacted after popular ilorin ‘Iseese’ activist, Abdulazeez Adegbola, popularly known as ‘Talolorun’ meaning ‘Who Is God?’ was remanded in prison for defaming the Emir of Ilorin

According to PUNCH, Talolorun was arrested after he was said to have used defamatory words on the Emir

The arrest of the isese activist has led to several reactions from several Nigerians

Reacting to the incident, Omoyele Sowore said that it is totally wrong and illegal to detain anyone for defaming an Emir, the president, a state governor or anybody

The African Action Congress presidential candidate proceeded to state that the detainment of a person simply because he or she defames a public figure is not known to law

He however, called for the release of Talolorun with immediate effect

” These charges are unknown to law. The Nigeria Police must free him with immediate effect”

SOURCE: Punch newspaper | Twitter | Sowore

Bodeblogs (

)