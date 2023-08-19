Sowore Reacts After Popular ‘Iseese’ Activist Was Remanded In Prison For Defaming Emir Of Ilorin

Omoyele Stephen Sowore, a presidential aspirant from the African Action Congress (AAC), has expressed his response following the incarceration of Abdulazeez Adegbola, a prominent ‘Iseese’ activist in Ilorin, famously known as ‘Talolorun,’ which translates to ‘Who Is God?’ in English. The activist was remanded in prison for allegedly defaming the Emir of Ilorin.

As reported by PUNCH, Talolorun was arrested on the grounds of using defamatory language directed at the Emir. The arrest of this isese activist has triggered diverse reactions from various Nigerians.

In reaction to this incident, Omoyele Sowore criticized the arrest and detention, emphasizing that it is both morally and legally incorrect to imprison someone for defaming a public figure such as an Emir, the President, a state governor, or anyone else.

Sowore, the African Action Congress presidential candidate, further asserted that imprisoning an individual solely based on allegations of defamation against a public figure is not consistent with established legal principles. He called for the immediate release of Talolorun, stating, “These accusations have no legal basis. The Nigerian Police must release him without delay.”

