Sowore Reacts After Lagos CP Said A Car Belonging To A Popular Activist Was Impounded In Lagos

Following Benjamin Hundeyin of the Lagos CP’s explanation of why his car was detained in Lagos, Omoyele Stephen Sowore of the African Action Congress, AAC, responded.

A automobile belonging to a well-known activist was detained in Lagos for a traffic infraction, the police public relations officer said on his official Twitter profile. After that, the activist’s followers flooded his email with questions about why the activist hadn’t been given the car back.

In response to the remark made by the police press officer, Sowore said he ought to have identified himself when reporting the event.

Sowore acknowledged that a transport task force had seized the vehicle he used in Lagos, but said that he wasn’t in it at the time.

Upon arriving at the tow pound, he replied His automobile was returned to him in Lagos after the evidence was assessed in about five minutes.

