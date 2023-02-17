Sowore Reacts After He Was Spotted With One Of The Presidential Election Frontrunners, Obi In Lagos.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Most of us are quite familiar with some presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential election on the 25th of February which is just a few days away. Two of these candidates are spotted together with each other a few minutes ago and this picture might go viral in the next few hours.

These two are no one but Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi and one of the few things that makes the picture interesting is that both of them are spotted smiling and this has been given different interpretations. Omoyele Sowore took to his social media page on Twitter to break the silence about what happened between him and Peter Obi. He writes that he was opportune to be in the same airport shuttle with Peter Obi as he visits Lagos state today and he asked him about why he intervened on what happened to the labor party supporters who were attacked a few days ago and he told him that he was directed to do so.

This might be enough to let the general public know the truth about what happened between Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi as they luckily meet each other in Lagos state.

TeamCeleb (

)