Sowore insists on legalizing cannabis, says Nigeria kills people more than weed

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), has declared that, if elected president of Nigeria in February, marijuana will be legalized.

In an interview on Thursday, Sowore criticized Nigeria’s excessive reliance on oil and restated his promise to diversifying the country’s economy if he were to win the election next month.

Cannabis importation, according to the rights activist who emphasized the drug’s business significance, would increase the nation’s foreign profits.

He said: “There are some weeds on earth, and God made them for specific purposes. For instance, cannabis will improve your intellect if you use it properly. Although I don’t use it, I will make it lawful.

“It doesn’t mean you should mistreat it. In actuality, many abuse cannabis because it is not legalized. There is nowhere in Nigeria that you won’t be able to purchase cannabis if you so choose. In the church and the mosque, they are selling it.

“Not only Islamic clergy, but also pastors are using it. You can get high-quality cannabis from NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) if you wish to. You will be astounded to see how much money this nation makes off cannabis. The rest is just medicine and cash. Cannabis is worth nearly $4 billion in Canada. If Ondo, Edo, Sapele in the Delta, and Ekiti start exporting marijuana, they won’t be asking Abuja for oil money.

In a tweet on Friday, Sowore argued that Nigerians are badly impacted by their country more than drugs and poison.

He wrote: “Cannabis is prohibited in Nigeria because they believe it will lead people to “run insane,” however Nigerian law allows it and it actually causes more people to go insane every year and kills more people than alcohol, poison, and tobacco combined!

