Sowore dismisses Tinubu’s N53 per day palliative for 12 million Nigerians as “renewed shege”

Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters publisher, has described President Bola Tinubu’s administration as “Renewed Shege”, dismissing the federal government’s $10 palliative initiative as being too meagre to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Mr Tinubu rode to power on the “Renewed Hope” mantra. However, his critics have said his government has brought “Renewed Shege” on Nigerians. Shege is a Hausa word loosely interpreted as suffering or pain.

“The govt of #RenewedShege! So, @officialABAT is going to provide palliative of N53 per day for 6 months? Jokes carried too far! These guys don’t rate Nigerians!,” Mr Sowore tweeted on Thursday.

Mr Sowore’s statement followed the announcement of $10 (N8,000) monthly stipends for six months as palliative for 12 million households to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

This development has sparked widespread criticism as Nigerians berated Mr Tinubu for offering meagre palliatives over the removal that has caused grave hardship.

Mr Tinubu assumed office on May 29, announcing the immediate removal of the fuel subsidy, which saw the petrol pump price skyrocket to N540 from N195.

The World Bank had projected Mr Tinubu’s administration to save at least N2 trillion in 2023 and N11 trillion by 2025 from the fuel subsidy removal policy.

“With the petrol subsidy removal, the government is projected to achieve fiscal savings of approximately 2 trillion naira in 2023, equivalent to 0.9% of GDP. These savings are expected to reach over 11 trillion naira by the end of 2025,” the World Bank said.