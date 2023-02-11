NEWS

Sowore And Lagos PPRO Reacts After Labour Party Supporters Were Attacked In Lagos State (Photos)

There have been numerous reports, images, and videos of Labour Party supporters being attacked as the party holds its presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police chief of staff for the state of Lagos, has also verified the attacks in a tweet. He added that the attack on the Labour Party’s Jakande Ward Chairman occurred, and that those hurt have received medical attention while the SCID looks into the incident.

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress’ presidential candidate, denounced the attack on Labour Party supporters in a response to the post. The attack, according to him, was inappropriate, and he emphasized that everyone has the right to support any candidate they choose.

What do you make of this? Please feel free to comment below with your ideas.

