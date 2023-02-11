Sowore And Lagos PPRO React After Labour Party Supporters Were Attacked In Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There have been multiple allegations, images, and videos released depicting Labour Party Supporters being assaulted in Lagos State, where the Labour Party is now holding their Presidential Campaign event.

Below are some images from the scene of the attacks.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State, has confirmed the attacks in a tweet. He is one of the people who have confirmed the attacks. In addition to this, he stated that the Chairman of the Labour Party in the Jakande Ward was attacked, and that the people who were hurt have been treated while the SCID investigates the crime.

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress, issued a statement in which he criticized the attack on Labour Party members in response to the tweet. He condemned the attack and asserted that individuals had the legal right to back whichever candidate they consider most qualified for the office.

