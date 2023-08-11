Sowing A Seed To Receive From God Is A Wrong Gospel – Fr. Oluoma

The concept of “sowing a seed” to receive from God is a controversial topic in the Christian community. Some believe that by giving money or other material offerings to a ministry, they will receive blessings and prosperity from God in return. However, men of God like Fada Oluoma states that this teaching is not supported by the Bible and is a twisted and corrupted version of the gospel.

Sharing his thoughts on his Facebook page, he said “That gospel where they say sow a seed when you are in need, is a wrong gospel don’t give because you are in need but because there is need.” He said needs in the church that people can give include a house for the reverend father, a car for the priest, and equipment for the church.

Fada Oluoma also added that if a believer sows a seed of 50, 000 naira to get a husband, what kind of cheap husband is the woman expecting to receive? Speaking further he said, “Many people gave out of their needs and they are disappointed, your gift in the church is not because of your need”.

In conclusion, Fada Oluoma’s message serves as a powerful reminder for all believers to give not because they are in need but because there is need. By doing so, they can ensure that their giving is done with the right motives and for the glory of God. Giving should be done out of love and obedience to God, not as a means of receiving blessings in return.

Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluooma, also known as Fada Oluoma is a Priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

You can watch the video on Facebook here, starting from the beginning.

