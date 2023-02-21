NEWS

Souvenirs, Not Money Being Given Out By Bola Tinubu’s Open Bus As It Moves Slowly To TBS- Onanuga

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the alleged report that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was sharing money the time he was moving to TBS, for the grand finale of the APC presidential campaign rally.

While reacting, Mr Onanuga made it known that Bola Tinubu was only sharing souvenirs as he was moving slowly to Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and not money as it was earlier reported.

He made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, after sharing the video where the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was seen throwing things that looks like money while moving slowly towards TBS.

He wrote: “Souvenirs, not .obey being given out from Asiwaju Tinubu’s open roof bus as it moves slowly to Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, venue of the grand finale rally.”

It was recently reported that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was sharing money while moving to Teslim Balogun Stadium, TBS, for the grand finale of his campaign rally which was held earlier today, in Lagos State.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

