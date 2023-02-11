Southwest Leaders Should Advise Tinubu To Look For A Better Candidate To Replace Him- Kayode

With their choice of a presidential candidate, Tinubu’s advisers, according to noted public affairs analyst Kayode Ogundamisi, have not done credit to the Yoruba race. Ogundamisi elaborated in his interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on what, in his opinion, existing Yoruba leaders and Tinubu’s close allies should have warned the APC leader regarding the development of a presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

There are those of us who know Tinubu fairly well, Kayode remarked in response to the subject. Both the APC leader’s entourage and the new generation of Yoruba leaders, in my opinion, have failed to serve him adequately. In my opinion, they would have advised him not to run for office if they had done their jobs correctly.

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to him: “They should have advised Tinubu to look for the best candidate at this point that will replace him.” I do not think that they have done justice to the Yoruba race generally”.

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Southwest #Leaders #Advise #Tinubu #Candidate #Replace #KayodeSouthwest Leaders Should Advise Tinubu To Look For A Better Candidate To Replace Him- Kayode Publish on 2023-02-11 21:54:13