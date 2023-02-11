NEWS

Southwest Leaders Should Advise Tinubu To Look For A Better Candidate To Replace Him- Kayode

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southwest Leaders Should Advise Tinubu To Look For A Better Candidate To Replace Him- Kayode

With their choice of a presidential candidate, Tinubu’s advisers, according to noted public affairs analyst Kayode Ogundamisi, have not done credit to the Yoruba race. Ogundamisi elaborated in his interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on what, in his opinion, existing Yoruba leaders and Tinubu’s close allies should have warned the APC leader regarding the development of a presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

There are those of us who know Tinubu fairly well, Kayode remarked in response to the subject. Both the APC leader’s entourage and the new generation of Yoruba leaders, in my opinion, have failed to serve him adequately. In my opinion, they would have advised him not to run for office if they had done their jobs correctly.

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to him: “They should have advised Tinubu to look for the best candidate at this point that will replace him.” I do not think that they have done justice to the Yoruba race generally”.

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds
News )

#Southwest #Leaders #Advise #Tinubu #Candidate #Replace #KayodeSouthwest Leaders Should Advise Tinubu To Look For A Better Candidate To Replace Him- Kayode Publish on 2023-02-11 21:54:13



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Cruising To Victory, Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele

3 mins ago

Cubana Chief Priest Reveals What He Will Do To Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy In Lagos

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Oyetola Insists Adeleke Forged Certificate, CBN Debunks False Claims Declares Nigeria Has Capacity to Print Enough New Naira Notes

13 mins ago

I have fulfilled all campaign promises to Nigerians – Buhari

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button