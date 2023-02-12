NEWS

Southwest Leader Who Has Advised Tinubu To Step Down From Contesting Presidential Race

Southwest Leader Who Has Advised Tinubu To Step Down From Contesting Presidential Race

As the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching, political parties have started campaigning across the country, ahead of the forthcoming presidential race.

However, some leaders in southwest had advised the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down from contesting presidential race in 2023.

One of the southwest leaders who has advised Tinubu to step down from presidential race is the public affairs analyst, Kayode Ogundamisi.

It should be recalled that Ogundamisi was granted an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo and he said Tinubu advisers have not done well to Yoruba race.

The national leader said Tinubu’s entourage should have advised him to stay away from contesting the forthcoming presidential race.

It should be recalled that the presidential candidate of APC is one of the front runner of the presidential candidates, contesting for the race.

Though, Ogundamisi did not give any reason why Tinubu should stay away from contesting the polls but he made clear that his advisers should have advised him, not to contest in 2023

