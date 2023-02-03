Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate for the February 25 presidential election.

The forum took the decision after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The leadership of the forum is made up of the Middle Belt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum.

Chief Edwin Clark, our father and organization’s leader, was thanked in a communique by the group for his “boldness, sagacity, persistence, and unrelenting pursuit of our organization’s goals and objectives.” “That we caution everyone who attempts to turn back the hands of Nigeria by doing anything that will hinder a peaceful transition to the country’s next civilian government, that we stand united in defense of the voting booth, that Nigerians must cast their ballots.

Peter Obi is your son and he is the rock on which Nigeria will stand, we have decided today, and we enjoin other Nigerians who do not belong to our organization to join us in realizing this for the benefit of Nigeria. There were several notable people present, including John Nwodo, the previous president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ayo Adebanjo, the head of the Afenifere, and Bittus Pogu, the current president of the Middle Belt Forum. The justifications offered for supporting the proposal by the different groups that make up the forum were outlined. Previously, Obi had the support of Adebanjo and Clark.

The regional leaders have vowed to utilize all legal measures at their disposal to guarantee that Obi is chosen as Nigeria’s next president in 2023 and have asked all Nigerians to vote for a better nation.

