Southern Elders Forum Writes Tinubu Over Alleged 30% Kickbacks Collected On Contracts Done By Niger Delta Development Commission

A group, South-South Elders Progressive Forum (SSEPF) in Delta State has written to President Bola Tinubu over an alleged N6 billion bribe paid by some people to retain their positions in the dissolved Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

The group also accused the management of the commission of extorting 30 per cent of contract sums from contractors.

The forum of elders, in an open letter addressed to President Tinubu, titled “A Panacea For The Dwindling Crude Oil Production And The Niger Delta Debacle,” signed by the Chairman of the forum, Jolomi Ande and its Secretary General, Benedict Akparanta, on behalf of the forum, expressed displeasure at the recent presidential directive that governing boards of all federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies should be dissolved.

It said, “Mr. President, we are discomforted that your recent directive dissolving the governing boards of all federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies as it relates to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was implemented in the breach and the outcome, if allowed to stand, signals a faulty start capable of raising the bar of corruption at the commission and worsening the lack of cooperation by the host oil communities and the multinational oil companies occasioned by a huge trust deficit as a result of NDDC’s failure to effectively perform its mandate towards maintaining peace and stability in the region, thereby progressively depleting crude oil production output.

“Contrary to the present scenario, no previous governing board of the NDDC had been dissolved with either the managing director or the two executive directors left to continue in office.

“The recently dissolved board of the commission shouldn’t be an exception and the decision of the permanent secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to issue letters to the three officials contrary to Mr. President’s directive is manifestly strange. Therefore, we doubt if it was done with your consent. Already, there are allegations that a whooping sum of N6 billion of the commission’s funds was disbursed to secure the retention of some members of the NDDC Board following your clear and sweeping dissolution directive.

“Your Excellency, we also wish to bring to your notice, the concerns of various contractors handling projects for the NDDC, most of which have been stalled due to alleged underhand deals. It is highly disgusting that for any contractor to be paid for a job done, thirty percent (30%) of the value of the payment certificate must be given as kickbacks and for this reason; no contractor has been able to return to the site within the past six months.

“We therefore respectfully urge Mr. President to investigate and verify the payments made at the NDDC within the past six months towards uncovering the 30% kickbacks paid into private accounts of individuals, which are allegedly changed to foreign currency and delivered in cash to the officials for whom they are fronting and these transactions are openly conducted within the vicinity of the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“It is indeed, painful that a greater percentage of contracts being paid for are phony contracts with forged documents backdated to previous administrations. And the proceeds from these payments are shared amongst a new set of corrupt elements in the presidential villa to curry favor and settle a few vocal voices from the Niger Delta.

“This was the practice during ex-President Buhari’s administration and the negative consequences reverberated not only in the Niger Delta region alone but across the country. Therefore, Mr. President should not pretend to be unaware of the looming danger as these are weighty issues that require your swift and decisive action by relieving members of the dissolved NDDC board still being retained in their positions.

“Also, Your Excellency should take cognizance of the fact that the Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila-led committee for the reconstitution of new boards is closely being watched by the public and should recommend credible nominees that merit the appointments. And in conducting its assignment, the committee should ensure strict compliance with the Establishment Acts of the various Agencies as directed by Mr. President.

“In the case of NDDC, the committee should take particular interest in the appointment of not just people from the oil-producing areas, but indigenes of the oil-producing communities into the board of the commission as stipulated in the NDDC Act 2020. People from none oil producing areas dominate the appointments for the position of MD, Executive Director (FA) and (EDP).”

“Unfortunately, the Commission had been bedeviled with corrupt elements and tendencies and the outcome of the implementation of your directive on the dissolution of the governing board of the NDDC has further reinforced this perception. More worrisome is the humongous level of corruption allegedly being perpetrated by some top officials who ironically, had been exposing themselves in the course of internal wrangling. Ms. Lauretta Onochie, immediate past chairman of the Board, said a lot about the managing director and his team during the NDDC 2023 budget defense in the National Assembly,” the forum added.