Southeastern Governors, Lawmakers, and The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Will Meet With Tinubu Over Insecurity

Yesterday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo voted to send a team to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in stopping the tide of insecurity in the zone.

The meeting was attended by the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru, and Senator Chris Ngige, former governor of Anambra State.

Others include former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, former Senate President Pius Anyim, Osita Chidoka, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Sam Egwu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Darlington Nwokocha, Dave Umahi, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, Mrs. Josephine Anenih, and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

The decision was reached following an emergency meeting at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who hosted the four-hour meeting, said insecurity was the region’s biggest concern.

“We have identified insecurity as the problem of the South East for the time being, and it is on the front burner and must be addressed,” Uzodinma added.

“The federal government has previously supported us, but we believe the federal government can do more.” So, among other things, we determined today to make a request to the President for his assistance in order to put an end to the insecurity in the region. So we’ll be making plans to meet with the president soon. Something we cannot perform well without the Federal government’s Security is on the Exclusive List, and only the federal government can deploy as needed.”

S-East governments cannot combat instability on their own — Iwuanyanwu

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, stated that the South-East governors are working with parliamentarians from the zone to find long-term solutions to the people’s problems.

“Frankly speaking, I am not going to give you the details of what we want to do,” Iwuanyanwu stated. The problem of insecurity cannot be remedied solely by the governors of the Southeast. We have resolved that the Ohanaeze leadership, governors, and parliamentarians contact the President. The problem in the South-East is too huge for the governors to handle alone. It is a Nigerian matter, and the president would support the governors.”

Senator Chris Ngige, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, told reporters, “The new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and members of his cabinet came to meet with us, the governors, National Assembly members, former ministers, and stakeholders in the South-East.”

“In general, we were discussing the issue of regional security,” Ngige explained. They are security and the economy. It is the first maiden visit, and we have made some crucial decisions.”

To discuss Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, and sit-at-home – Source

However, a source close to the meeting told Vanguard that the problems bordering on a sit-in, the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the self-styled Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa, were discussed.

According to the source, it was agreed that a delegation would be dispatched to President Tinubu in the next two weeks to seek his involvement.

“The meeting discussed security in Southeast, and everyone agreed that we will now be discussing without political party affiliation in mind and that there is a government in place, and the government in place should be recognized and supported,” the person said.

“The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was discussed, and it was agreed that we should put together a delegation to meet with President Bola Tinubu on the security situation in the Southeast, including Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa, within the next two weeks.”

