Southeast Issue Has A Political Dimension, It Is Not Just Outright Criminality And Terrorism– Dahiru

Veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Alhaji Majid Dahiru, has called on the Igbo community to renounce the political support given to separatist agitators in order to restore peace in the southeastern states.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program, Dahriu, who is also a columnist for The Premium Times, highlighted that the persistence of criminal activities by hoodlums and gunmen in the region is due to the tendency of Igbos to approach secessionist movements with political sentiments, rather than outrightly condemning them.

Dahiru explained that these sentiments have emboldened criminals who exploit the guise of freedom fighting to perpetrate violence against innocent people, especially through the imposition of the sit-at-home order. He emphasized that the issue in the Southeast has both criminal and political dimensions, as the initial support for secessionist agitators has now turned into terror and intimidation against the very people they claim to fight for.

To achieve a restoration of peace, the journalist believes that Igbos must first disassociate themselves from and reject the separatist groups responsible for these activities, denying them the legitimacy they seek.

Encouragingly, Dahiru observed that this shift is already taking place, with some governors openly addressing the issue and people calling for the arrest of the instigators, which was not seen previously. It seems that Igbos are starting to recognize that these criminals are exploiting an existing political problem in Nigeria to establish a reign of terror and criminality.

Dahiru’s message centers around the urgent need for the Igbo community to distance themselves from political sentiments towards separatist movements and take a firm stand against those perpetrating violence in the region. By doing so, the hope is that peace can be restored, criminals can be brought to justice, and the underlying political challenges can be addressed more effectively.

