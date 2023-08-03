Southeast Insecurity: The Federal Government Has 2 Options – Ralph Obioha

Chief Ralph Obioha, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and a former member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic, shared his deep concern over the security challenges prevailing in the southeastern region. In an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, he passionately advocated for the immediate release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as he firmly believed it would play a crucial role in restoring peace to the troubled region.

President Tinubu and Kanu

Obioha highlighted that the Federal Government has ble solutions to address the complex issues confronting the southeast. One of these approaches involves tackling the alleged marginalisation experienced by the Igbo people. He strongly asserted that the pivotal first step towards redressing this injustice is for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver a national broadcast, earnestly acknowledging the deep-seated marginalisation endured by the South-East people. Such a genuine gesture from the President, according to Obioha, would garner widespread admiration from the majority of South Easterners.

“The Federal Government has two options. Number one is to address the marginalization, and it is very simple to do so. If President Bola Tinubu makes a national broadcast and recognizes that South-East people are being marginalised by other Nigerians, I will give you a firm assurance that the statement alone will earn him the admiration of a vast majority of South Easterners,” Obioha stated.

Chief Ralph Obioha (photo credit: THE SUN)

Apart from addressing the region’s marginalisation, Obioha passionately called upon the government to take swift and decisive action to enhance the development of the southeast. He particularly emphasized the urgent need to upgrade and optimize the infrastructure of the region’s ports, notably the Port-Harcourt and Calabar ports. According to Obioha, this strategic move would allete the congestion burdening the Lagos ports, ultimately fostering regional growth and prosperity.

While reflecting on Tinubu’s initial actions as the President, the esteemed NADECO Chieftain deemed it premature to make a comprehensive evaluation. Despite this cautious stance, he expressed sympathy for Tinubu’s challenging circumstances, acknowledging the immense responsibility he inherited in navigating a country plagued by deep-rooted issues.

