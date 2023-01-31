South-west Lucky To Have Tinubu As Presidential Candidate – Gov.Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has stated that the South-West region is fortunate to have Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate. During a rally in the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Akeredolu expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to win the presidential election in February.

The governor went on to say that Nigerians shouldn’t be searching for a candidate in the North, but rather in their own region where they have a competent and reliable candidate in Tinubu.

The chairman of the APC in Ondo, Ade Adetimehin, also spoke at the rally and encouraged voters to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as “weapons” and to show total loyalty to the APC. Adetimehin praised Governor Akeredolu’s leadership and commitment, citing the improved security in the South-West region as an example of his accomplishments.

He also pointed out Akeredolu’s achievements in terms of road infrastructure, schools, and health, stating that no other governor has performed better since the creation of Ondo State.

It’s worth noting that the endorsement of Tinubu by Governor Akeredolu and Adetimehin is a significant boost to Tinubu’s presidential campaign in the South-West region.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and a key figure in the APC, has been touted as a potential presidential candidate for several years. He has a reputation for being a competent leader and a seasoned politician, and many believe that he has what it takes to lead the country.

However, Tinubu’s presidential aspirations have also been met with some opposition, with some Nigerians questioning his fitness for the role and pointing to his past association with controversial political figures.

Despite these criticisms, Tinubu remains a popular figure in the South-West region, and the endorsement by Governor Akeredolu and Adetimehin is likely to boost his support even further.

