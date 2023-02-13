South West LP Members Dump Peter Obi For Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Scores of Labour Party (LP) members in the South West, on Monday, tore their membership cards into shreds and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential in the February 25 election.

This occurs just after Tinubu met with Labour Party governorship candidate Bashir Bashir in Abuja.

When Obi finished his weekend political campaign tour of the 36 States of the Federation in Lagos, the tsunami of defection struck only 48 hours later.

At a meeting held in Akure, the capital of the Ondo state, the LP members, under the leadership of the party’s Southwest Chairman, Banji Omotosho, collapsed all of their political institutions to the APC, which is currently in power. According to Daily trust.

Dr. Dayo Adeyeye, the national chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA) 2023, and other supporters of the organisation helped them transition into the APC.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Omotosho said that party officials and members in the Southwest have chosen to leave the LP because they believe it lacks the strength to compete in the 2023 elections.

He explicitly criticized Mr. Obi’s chances, saying that he “cannot win the February poll.”

Umaroo1 (

)