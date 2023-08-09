NEWS

‘South West Has Extra 2 Ministers & South-South Has Extra 2 But South East Has 0’ – Sen Nwoye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

A Federal Lawmaker in Anambra State, Senator Tony Nwoye has alleged that the South East got the minimum number of ministerial nominations as compared with other regions. He said in an interview with Channels TV that the President should follow the provisions of the constitution in appointing additional ministers from the South East. According to him, there has to be fair representation from every region of the federation. 

He said, ”The President has been aspiring to be the President of Nigeria for a long time. But the issue right now is that the North West has extra 3 ministers, the North East has extra 2 ministers, North Central has extra 2 ministers, South West has extra 2 ministers and South-South has extra 2 but South East has extra 0. We are appealing to the President that he should appoint anybody he wishes to appoint but that clear-cut provisions of sections 5A, 5B and 4B should be upheld.”

[Start From 13:49]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What You Should Do If You Want God To Answer Your Prayers – Pastor Kumuyi Reveals

10 mins ago

2023: What You Should Do If You Want God To Answer Your Prayers – Pst Kumuyi Reveals

20 mins ago

Ever since United States invaded Iraq to remove a dictator, is democracy in Iraq today?–Umar Ado

29 mins ago

I am praying that President Tinubu should be far better than Buhari – Adewole Adebayo

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button