‘South West Has Extra 2 Ministers & South-South Has Extra 2 But South East Has 0’ – Sen Nwoye

A Federal Lawmaker in Anambra State, Senator Tony Nwoye has alleged that the South East got the minimum number of ministerial nominations as compared with other regions. He said in an interview with Channels TV that the President should follow the provisions of the constitution in appointing additional ministers from the South East. According to him, there has to be fair representation from every region of the federation.

He said, ”The President has been aspiring to be the President of Nigeria for a long time. But the issue right now is that the North West has extra 3 ministers, the North East has extra 2 ministers, North Central has extra 2 ministers, South West has extra 2 ministers and South-South has extra 2 but South East has extra 0. We are appealing to the President that he should appoint anybody he wishes to appoint but that clear-cut provisions of sections 5A, 5B and 4B should be upheld.”

