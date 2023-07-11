SOUTH SUDAN:I am still insisting that the incumbent president will be the best person for it-Ayodele

The founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, recently shared a message with the public in a video on his Tiktok page. In this video, the cleric expressed his belief that the current president of South Sudan would be the best candidate for the upcoming presidential election. However, he also warned that there would be numerous challenges that could undermine his chances of success. These challenges could range from his incapacitation to attempts by the international community to blackmail him.

However, while speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “In the South Sudan forthcoming presidential election, I am still insisting that the incumbent president will be the best person for it. But may I tell you that there will be a lot of issues that will condemn him. It is either he will be incapacitated or they use the international community to blackmail him.

It is evident that Primate Elijah Ayodele is deeply concerned about the forthcoming presidential election in South Sudan. He believes that the incumbent president is the most suitable candidate for the position, but he also acknowledges the potential obstacles that could hinder his success.

Lastly, Primate Elijah Ayodele’s recent video on Tiktok conveys a message regarding the South Sudan presidential election. He expresses his belief that the current president is the best candidate but warns of potential challenges that could undermine his chances. The cleric emphasizes the need for divine intervention and urges the incumbent president to seek God’s help in order to secure victory in the election.

