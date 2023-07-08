South Sudan President: He Will Be Disappointed By Some Members Of His Political Party – Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently conveyed a message to the public, through a post on his Facebook page.

The cleric reportedly stated in the video that, This serves as a direct message to the President of South Sudan. The upcoming December election holds great potential for his victory, given his advantageous position. However, should he allow himself to become excessively self-assured, and underestimate his opponents, he must brace himself for an unexpected surprise.

He further asserted that, Sincerely, speaking the current president of South Sudan, is the most experienced man, that will handle the game of politics. He will likely be disappointed by certain members of his political party. Indicating that, a group will be formed to oppose him. God has revealed to me that, he needs to seek for the face of God on this note. He needs to pray more fervently. so that his political aspirations or race won’t be let down.

