South Sudan Govt. Arrest 6 Journalists For Posting Video of Their President Urinating On Himself

In the early hours of today, Instablog9ja reported that six south Sudan journalists have been arrested after they posted a video showing their 71 year-old president urinating on himself.

According to reports, the viral video showing the moment 71 year-old President Salva Kiir Mayardit urinated on his trousers was not aired on the country’s television stations but it circulated on social media platforms.

The journalists being arrested work for the state-run south Sudan broadcasting corporation. According to Patrick Oyet, the head of South Sudan union of journalists, the names of the journalists are; Joval Tombe, Mustafa Osman, Jacob Benjamin Cherbek Reuben, Oliver Wani and Victor Lado.

As it stands, human rights group have called for their release although there are plenty of debates about ethics of posting such a thing on social media.

President Kiir has been in power since the country gained independence in 2011 and recently, government officials denied rumours that he is unwell.

