This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

South-East youth group tells Soludo to restore Obi’s billboards

A socio-political youth group, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has given the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, a 48-hour ultimatum to replace the campaign billboards of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

A few days ago, reports had emerged that Anambra State Government had pulled down the campaign billboards of Peter Obi over alleged debt that had not been paid.

The Labour Party had accused Governor Soludo of giving the order for the billboards to be removed, although the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) said that Soludo did not have anything to do with it. The agency said that the procedures for erecting billboards at those places were not followed, and that’s the reason they removed them.

In the statement which was released by the Publicity Secretary of COSEYL, Okey Nwaoru, he said that advert fees were fully paid, and described the removal of the billboards as illegal. He accused Soludo of being behind the action, and claimed that it was because the candidates whose billboards were removed are not in the same political party with him.

According to the report which was made by The Punch, part of the statement read – “We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to replace those billboards of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh which he illegally removed or face the wrath of the youths.”

What do you have to say about this issue? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#SouthEast #youth #group #tells #Soludo #restore #Obis #billboardsSouth-East youth group tells Soludo to restore Obi’s billboards Publish on 2023-01-19 17:56:37