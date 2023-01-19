NEWS

South-East Youth Group Tell Soludo To Restore Obi’s Billboards

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 366 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

South-East Youth Group Tell Soludo To Restore Obi’s Billboards

Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), a sociopolitical youth organization, has issued Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo a 48-hour deadline to remove the campaign billboards for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

A few days prior, rumors claimed that the Anambra State Government had taken down Peter Obi’s campaign billboards due to an alleged unpaid debt.

The Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) claimed that Governor Soludo had nothing to do with the order to dismantle the billboards, despite the Labour Party’s accusations to the contrary. The agency claimed that the billboards were taken down because the rules for placing them there were not followed.

Okey Nwaoru, the COSEYL publicity secretary, stated in a statement that all advertising payments had been paid in full and that the removal of the billboards was illegal. He said that Soludo was responsible for the action and that it occurred because the candidates whose billboards were taken down do not belong to the same political party as him.

We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to reinstate those billboards of Mr. Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh that he unjustly destroyed or face the wrath of the youths, the statement said, according to a report by The Punch.

Content created and supplied by: Davsim (via 50minds
News )

#SouthEast #Youth #Group #Soludo #Restore #Obis #BillboardsSouth-East Youth Group Tell Soludo To Restore Obi’s Billboards Publish on 2023-01-19 18:42:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 366 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

2 mins ago

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

12 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

20 mins ago

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button