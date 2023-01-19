South-East Youth Group Tell Soludo To Restore Obi’s Billboards

Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), a sociopolitical youth organization, has issued Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo a 48-hour deadline to remove the campaign billboards for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

A few days prior, rumors claimed that the Anambra State Government had taken down Peter Obi’s campaign billboards due to an alleged unpaid debt.

The Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) claimed that Governor Soludo had nothing to do with the order to dismantle the billboards, despite the Labour Party’s accusations to the contrary. The agency claimed that the billboards were taken down because the rules for placing them there were not followed.

Okey Nwaoru, the COSEYL publicity secretary, stated in a statement that all advertising payments had been paid in full and that the removal of the billboards was illegal. He said that Soludo was responsible for the action and that it occurred because the candidates whose billboards were taken down do not belong to the same political party as him.

We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to reinstate those billboards of Mr. Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh that he unjustly destroyed or face the wrath of the youths, the statement said, according to a report by The Punch.

