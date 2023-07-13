South-East under siege as unknown gunmen resume kidnapping, killing

Residents of the South East region once again live in terror and apprehension as gunmen have once again laid siege to the region, killing, kidnapping for ransom, and maiming their victims. This comes after a few months of relief during the campaigns and election season.

On the Ugwogo- Opi- Nsukka road, Eke in Udi, Adani Uzouwani, Four Corners in Enugu, Umunneochi axis of Enugu- Okigwe- Port Harcourt road in Abia, and Ihube- Umulolo- Obinetiti route connecting to Anambra road in Imo state, they have returned in full force.

According to report by VANGUARD NEWS, the Aku community is their main base along this Imo route, making it the deadliest. The five governors in the area must work together to address the crisis.

The residents of Umunneochi in Abia State are once more living in fear as a result of an increase in murders and kidnappings that are purportedly being carried out by armed Fulani herdsmen. This is only a short time after the same agony was put on hold for a few months.

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Vanguard reported that suspected killer herdsmen attacked several individuals leaving a wedding celebration as well as other road users along the Leru region of the Enugu- Okigwe- Port Harcourt express road. According to a local’ s description of the incident, the herders, who number over 30 and include teenagers, ambushed four vehicles and abducted some of the occupants.

Concerned Umunneochi Youths, a group concerned about the situation, have appealed to Governor Alex Otti to preserve the lives of the locals by sending him a message entitled ” Save Our Soul. “

In Umuahia, the state capital, car theft has nearly become a daily occurrence, and the major targets of the offenders are churches and ceremonial locations. A Journalist’ s car was taken last week as the owner was attending a burial ritual at Ogbodi Umuokpara, which is located inside the state capital.

