South East Political Power Has Been Reduced, We’ve Few Senators, Govs & Local Govts-Chief Iwuanyanwu

The President – General of the Apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has asserted that the political power of the south east has been reduced, due to the few numbers of Senators, Governors and local governments within the zone.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Ohanaeze President – General, who spoke recently in a statement, as reported by the Punch newspaper, while decrying the decision by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint only 5 ministers from the South East, declared; “… Our (South East) political power has been reduced as we have a few senators… Governors, House of Assembly and Local Governments.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu, who also pointed out that the region had been denied their due federal revenue due to the fact that they only had 5 states instead of at least six or more, went further to demand for justice and equity for the Igbos.

