South East Political Power Has Been Reduced, We Have Few Senators, Govs & Local Govts” -Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of the Apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has emphasized that the political influence of the South East has been curtailed due to its limited number of Senators, Governors, and local governments.

In a recent statement, reported by the Punch newspaper, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu expressed concern over the decision of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint only five ministers from the South East. He stated, “… Our (South East) political power has been reduced as we have a few senators, governors, House of Assembly members, and local governments.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu also highlighted that the region’s allocation of federal revenue was impacted because it has only five states instead of the desired minimum of six or more. He further advocated for justice and equity for the Igbo people.

What are your thoughts on this perspective? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments section below.

Source: The Punch papers

Savigny (

)